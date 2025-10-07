Air India A320 Aircraft Grounded in Chennai After Fan Blade Damage; Bird Strike Suspected in Colombo

Chennai: An Air India A320 aircraft (VT-TNH), operating flight AI 273 from Chennai to Colombo, reported a bird strike upon arrival at Colombo early this morning. The aircraft was inspected and cleared for the return flight (AI 274) to Chennai at 4:34 AM IST.

However, upon arrival in Chennai, one of the engine fan blades was found damaged. The aircraft has since been declared AOG (Aircraft on Ground).

Notably, no intimation was given to authorities regarding the bird strike incident at Colombo prior to the return flight.