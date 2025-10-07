Updated 7 October 2025 at 10:59 IST
Air India A320 Aircraft Grounded in Chennai After Fan Blade Damage; Bird Strike Suspected in Colombo
An Air India A320 aircraft was hit by a bird on arrival at Colombo. Despite the strike, the aircraft was cleared for its return flight (AI 274) to Chennai.
Reported by: Navya Dubey
Air India A320 Aircraft Declared AOG After Fan Blade Damage Detected in Chennai | Image: X
Chennai: An Air India A320 aircraft (VT-TNH), operating flight AI 273 from Chennai to Colombo, reported a bird strike upon arrival at Colombo early this morning. The aircraft was inspected and cleared for the return flight (AI 274) to Chennai at 4:34 AM IST.
However, upon arrival in Chennai, one of the engine fan blades was found damaged. The aircraft has since been declared AOG (Aircraft on Ground).
Notably, no intimation was given to authorities regarding the bird strike incident at Colombo prior to the return flight.
Further investigation is underway.
