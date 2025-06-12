Air India Plane Crash: UK Govt Release Helpline Numbers

Air India Plane Crash: A tragic accident shook entire nation on Thursday afternoon, as Air India Flight AI-171, bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national.

International Response and Helpline Numbers

In the wake of the disaster, governments and aviation authorities are working tirelessly to help passengers families. The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation has activated an Operational Control Room, providing helpline numbers 011-24610843 and 9650391859 for inquiries.

Air India Helpline

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline at 1800 5691 444 to offer real-time updates and assistance.

UK Government Helpline for Air India Crash

The British High Commission has urged British nationals seeking consular support to contact their helpline at 020 7008 5000.

Air India Crash Tragedy

Emergency responders, including firefighters and medical teams, are actively working at the crash site. At least 30 bodies have been recovered so far from the building at the site of a Air India plane crash.

This devastating event has drawn global condolences, with leaders expressing solidarity with the victims and their families. As rescue operations progress, further updates will be provided.

UK Government Helpline Numbers

The UK government has acknowledged the plane crash in Ahmedabad and is collaborating closely with local Indian authorities to promptly ascertain the facts and provide necessary support to those affected.