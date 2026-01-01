Air India Resumes Nonstop Flights Between Tel Aviv and New Delhi | Image: ANI (file)

Air India has resumed non-stop flights between Tel Aviv and New Delhi.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Israel wrote, "Direct connectivity is back! Air India resumes non-stop flights between Tel Aviv and New Delhi today."

"The Embassy of India wishes @airindia great success and encourages Indian and Israeli travelers to take advantage of this direct air link," the post continued.

The Embassy also shared photos of Air India staff, crew, and enthusiastic travelers holding Indian flags.

Flight Schedule & Details:

The flights are scheduled to fly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The flight from Tel Aviv will depart at 11:40 am and arrive in Delhi at 8:50 pm, while the flight from Delhi will depart at 7:00 am and arrive in Tel Aviv at 9:55 am.

The Israel Ministry of Tourism had previously announced the resumption of the service.