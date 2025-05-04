Air India Suspends Flights To Tel Aviv Till May 6 After Missile Attack Near Airport

Tel Aviv: Air India has suspended all its flight operations to and from Tel Aviv after a Houthis' missile struck near the city's airport. According to Air India officials, the airline has taken a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of its passengers and staff as the skies above Tel Aviv have become a zone of uncertainty. The officials stated that in response to a missile attack near the city's airport, the airline has announced the immediate suspension of all its flight operations to and from Tel Aviv till May 6.

The missile attack near Tel Aviv's airport has raised concerns about the safety of passengers and a sense of unease among travellers. Following the missile attack, the airlines are taking necessary precautions to avoid any risks.

Amidst the ongoing tension in the Middle East, Air India has taken a cautious approach, suspending its flights to and from Tel Aviv until May 6. As per officials, the airline's decision is a direct response to the recent developments in the region, prioritising the safety of its passengers and staff. "Consequent to developments in Tel Aviv this morning, our operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till 6th May 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff," the airline said in its official statement.

Air India Assisting Passengers For Alternative Arrangements

The airline is working closely with its customers to provide alternative arrangements and minimize any disruptions caused by the suspension. "Our colleagues on ground are assisting customers and helping them with alternative arrangements," Air India said. The airline's commitment to customer service is evident in its efforts to provide support and assistance during this challenging time.

The suspension of flights will likely cause inconvenience to passengers who were scheduled to travel to or from Tel Aviv. However, Air India's priority is the safety of its customers, and the airline is working to ensure that they are well taken care of. Travelers are advised to stay informed about the latest developments and plan their journeys accordingly.

The Air India spokesperson said, "Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 4 May 2025 was diverted to Abu Dhabi after an incident at Ben Gurion Airport this morning. The flight has landed normally in Abu Dhabi and will soon return to Delhi. Consequently, our operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till 6 May 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. Our staff on ground is assisting customers and helping them with alternative arrangements. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets between 4 and 6 May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling or full refunds for cancellation. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority."

Meanwhile, the missile attack near Tel Aviv's airport has led to further escalation of tension in the region.