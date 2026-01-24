Air India Suspends New York And Newark Flights As US East Coast Braces For Historic Winter Storm

New York: Air India announced on Saturday that it will suspend all of its services to and from New York and Newark for the two days of 25 and 26 January. The airline declared the suspension of flight operations, citing a looming severe winter storm with heavy snow that is expected to batter New York, New Jersey and surrounding parts of the US East Coast from early Sunday through Monday.

The carrier, which runs daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to New York and daily Delhi‑Newark services, with Mumbai‑Newark flights on selected days, said the decision was taken “in view of the safety, well‑being and convenience of our passengers and crew,” and posted the full statement on X.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter‑storm warning for the region, forecasting between 10 and 14 inches of snow, sleet and a glaze of ice, with wind gusts up to 40 mph and temperatures plunging into the mid‑20s °F (‑4 °C) and wind‑chill values near single digits. The US authorities have urged residents to avoid travel, warning that road conditions could become impossible and that power outages may affect hundreds of thousands of homes.

Meanwhile, Air India’s teams are already reaching out to affected travellers, offering re‑booking, complimentary rescheduling or full refunds, and the airline has published 24‑hour helpline numbers for assistance. The cancellation adds to a series of disruptions across the US, with more than 9000 flights already grounded and at least 16 states, including New York and New Jersey, declaring emergencies.

Advertisement

Aviation Hit By Storm

The East Coast’s major hubs are expected to see severe ice accumulations and heavy snowfall, prompting airlines across the board to cancel flights and issue travel waivers. Delta, for example, has already trimmed its schedule for Boston and New York, while other carriers have warned of a significant impact on flight operations.

Air India stressed that its “dedicated teams will extend all assistance to you if you are booked to fly with us on these dates.” The passengers can contact the airline’s 24‑hour call centre or visit the website for updates. The options included re‑accommodation on alternative flights, free date changes, or full refunds, with the airline promising to prioritise safety above all else.

Advertisement

The authorities stated that beyond aviation, the storm has also impacted surface transport, with snow‑covered highways and possible ice‑related power cuts. The emergency management officials in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and neighbouring states have advised residents to stock essential supplies, stay indoors, and prepare for possible outages.