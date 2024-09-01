Published 14:50 IST, September 1st 2024
Air New Zealand flight Makes Emergency Landing at Wellington Airport Following Engine Fire | WATCH
An Air New Zealand flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Wellington Airport this afternoon after an fire broke out at the engine on Sunday.
