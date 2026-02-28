Updated 28 February 2026 at 19:59 IST
Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights After US, Israel Strikes on Iran
Flight maps showed the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain virtually empty as Israel said it struck Iran and the U.S. military initiated a series of strikes against targets in the country. Iran retaliated with a salvo of missiles.
- World News
- 1 min read
Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights After US, Israel Strikes on Iran | Image: Reuters
Dubai: Global airlines suspended flights across the Middle East on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, plunging the region into a renewed military confrontation.
Advertisement
Flight maps showed the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain virtually empty as Israel said it struck Iran and the U.S. military initiated a series of strikes against targets in the country. Iran retaliated with a salvo of missiles.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 28 February 2026 at 19:59 IST