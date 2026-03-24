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  • Airstrikes On Iraq's Shi'ite PMF Site Kill Six Including Anbar Commander; 15 Wounded

Updated 24 March 2026 at 08:43 IST

Airstrikes On Iraq's Shi'ite PMF Site Kill Six Including Anbar Commander; 15 Wounded

The PMF ​confirmed in a statement the death ​of its Anbar commander, Saad al-Baiji, and accused the United States of carrying out ​the attack, saying a U.S. airstrike ​targeted a command headquarters while personnel were ‌on ⁠duty.

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Airstrikes on Iraq's Shi'ite PMF site kill 6. File | Image: Reuters

Baghdad: Airstrikes targeting a site belonging ​to Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ‌in the western province of Anbar killed at least six fighters, including the ​PMF's Anbar operations commander, and ​wounded 15 others, security sources told ⁠Reuters early on Tuesday. 

The PMF ​confirmed in a statement the death ​of its Anbar commander, Saad al-Baiji, and accused the United States of carrying out ​the attack, saying a U.S. airstrike ​targeted a command headquarters while personnel were ‌on ⁠duty.

The PMF, known in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi, is an umbrella group of mostly Shi'ite paramilitary factions that ​was formally ​integrated ⁠into Iraq's state security forces and includes several groups ​aligned with Iran. 

Iran-backed armed groups ​have ⁠launched attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq since the outbreak of the ⁠U.S.-Israeli ​war on Iran.

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Published By : Amrita Narayan

Published On: 24 March 2026 at 08:43 IST