Airstrikes On Iraq's Shi'ite PMF Site Kill Six Including Anbar Commander; 15 Wounded

Baghdad: Airstrikes targeting a site belonging ​to Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ‌in the western province of Anbar killed at least six fighters, including the ​PMF's Anbar operations commander, and ​wounded 15 others, security sources told ⁠Reuters early on Tuesday.

The PMF ​confirmed in a statement the death ​of its Anbar commander, Saad al-Baiji, and accused the United States of carrying out ​the attack, saying a U.S. airstrike ​targeted a command headquarters while personnel were ‌on ⁠duty.

The PMF, known in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi, is an umbrella group of mostly Shi'ite paramilitary factions that ​was formally ​integrated ⁠into Iraq's state security forces and includes several groups ​aligned with Iran.

Iran-backed armed groups ​have ⁠launched attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq since the outbreak of the ⁠U.S.-Israeli ​war on Iran.

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