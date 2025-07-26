Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 Hits Three Deer During Landing At Kodiak Airport | VIDEO

Alaska: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft collided with three deer during landing at Kodiak Airport in Alaska. The collision with the deer at the airport in the United States caused damage to the landing gear. The aircraft was operating flight AS231 from Anchorage to Kodiak when the unexpected encounter occurred on Thursday. According to reports, no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew, but the incident has raised concerns about wildlife management at rural airports.

As per reports, the aircraft, a one-year-old Boeing 737 MAX 8, had completed its 39-minute flight from Anchorage and was landing on runway 26 at Kodiak Airport. As the plane deployed its reverse thrusters and spoilers during the landing process, it suddenly collided with three deer that had strayed onto the runway. The impact caused visible damage to the landing gear, prompting the airline to ground the aircraft for inspection and repairs. All three deer were killed in the collision.

Wildlife Hazards In Alaska

The incident, meanwhile, has once again raised concerns regarding the unique challenges posed by wildlife hazards in Alaska, particularly at rural airports like Kodiak. The region's vast wilderness and remote locations make encounters with wildlife more likely than in most other parts of the US. Kodiak Island, known for its abundant wildlife population, presents specific challenges in runway safety management. While most airports have perimeter fencing and wildlife patrols in place, rural airports like Kodiak may face limitations due to terrain and operational constraints.

The incident has raised alarms, prompting the aviation industry to put measures in place to prevent wildlife incursions on runways. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated regular runway inspections and wildlife hazard management plans, particularly at airports with frequent wildlife sightings. The FAA and Alaska Department of Transportation are expected to review safety protocols at Kodiak Airport following this incident.

What Alaska Airlines Stated

Alaska Airlines has confirmed the incident and stated that the aircraft is undergoing evaluation. The airline is cooperating with airport authorities to investigate the breach and prevent future incidents. As per information, the incident is not the first time Alaska Airlines has faced wildlife-related challenges. In November 2020, a Boeing 737 hit a brown bear during landing at Yakutat Airport, causing huge engine damage.