Trump–Putin Alaska Summit Ends With Joint Press Conference, No Breakthrough On Ukraine Ceasefire

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin ended their high-stakes Alaska summit with a joint press briefing. They discussed ceasefire prospects and future negotiations on the Ukraine war. U.S President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine ceasefire, global security, and trade.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Putin and Trump made comprehensive statements after the talks. Therefore, it was decided to refuse questions from journalists at the final press conference, says the Kremlin.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: “I give the meeting a 10 on a scale of 10,” says Trump after Alaska Summit with Putin. Talks between the two leaders lasted nearly 3 hours.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: President Putin boards the ‘Flying Kremlin’ as he departs Anchorage after the Alaska Summit.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Today’s Alaska meeting is a starting point,” says President Putin, signaling openness to future talks.
I have always had a fantastic relationship with President Putin, says Donald Trump during the press conference in Alaska.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Trump called Zelenskyy and European leaders after the Summit with Putin.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: US Secretary Pete Hegseth and Russia’s Andrei Belousov join the Alaska Summit.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: The Trump–Putin meeting is underway; two hours have passed. Trump is joined by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while Putin is accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: At the Alaska Summit President Putin honoured with a B-2 bomber flypast.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Anchorage city has turned into fortress, no-fly zone for 300 kms.
Alaska Summit Live Update: Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Officially Begins The high-stakes meeting kicks off at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, with both leaders seated for talks.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin arrive at Alaska Summit Venue.
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit LIVE: At Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Trump and Putin greeted each other with a firm handshake and brief exchange, their smiles suggesting a warm rapport. Side by side, they made their way down the red carpet before stopping to pose for photographers, unfazed by the barrage of questions shouted by reporters.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: President Putin landed at Anchorage Airbase, historic moment as he prepares to meet President Trump for the high-stakes Alaska summit.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Putin to HONOR Soviet pilots in Alaska after meeting Trump — Kremlin.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Russian envoy says Putin and Trump will discuss restoration of Russia-US relations.
Alaska Summit Live Update: As we await Trump-Putin handshake in Alaska, here's a bit of history of the summit venue.
Alaska Summit Live Update: Stage being set up at Alaska base for Trump-Putin meet/press conference with a background banner that says, “Pursuing Peace”
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Ukrainian President Zelensky warns the world that Putin and Russia have no interest in peace. He says Moscow continues its killing spree and shows no intention of ending the war. His comments come just ahead of a summit between Trump and Putin.
“There is no order, nor any signals from Moscow that it is preparing to end this war," said the Ukrainian President.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: “I want to see a ceasefire rapidly” — says Donald Trump ahead of high-stakes Alaska meeting with Putin.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: US may give Ukraine security guarantees but not in the form of NATO, says Trump.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg will not be present at the US-Russia summit.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Russian President's Spokesperson details Putin's movements before attending meeting with Trump in Alaska.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive punctually in Anchorage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a reporter ahead of the Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska.
"The president is scheduled to land there at exactly eleven o'clock local time, where President Trump will meet him at the plane," Peskov said.
Peskov also confirmed that the divergences with Ukraine, which he described as "irritants", will on top of the discussions with Donald Trump , but Putin also expects to discuss potential economic cooperation projects.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: The two also discussed Ukraine, regional security, and other hotspots before the US President’s Alaska Summit with Putin.
Alaska Summit Live Update: The Putin-Trump talks could last for a minimum of 6-7 hours: Kremlin
Alaska Summit Live Update: On his way to Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a stop in Magadan in Russia’s Far East on Friday.
Alaska Summit Live Update: “I'm not doing this for my health, okay? I don't need it. I'd like to focus on our country, but I'm doing this to save a lot of lives.” says Donald Trump.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Trump to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska at a U.S military base. This summit could shift the course of the Ukraine war and global diplomacy.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Demonstrators holding Ukrainian flags and signs outside U.S embassy urges Trump, Putin to focus on prisoners'
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Trump aims to showcase his skills as a dealmaker. Trump has expressed hopes for a broader peace deal, but success is uncertain.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: Territorial swaps will be discussed, Trump says on Air Force One ahead of Putin meeting.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: How much territory does Russia control in Ukraine? The leaders are expected to discuss “land swapping”, suggesting that Trump may support an agreement where Russia will maintain control of some of the Ukrainian territory it currently occupies, but not all.
Alaska Summit Live Updates: HIGH STAKES!!!’, says Trump, as he leaves for the Alaska summit. Trump took to his Truth Social platform to write ‘HIGH STAKES!!!’ as he prepares to take off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
