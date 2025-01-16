Albanian PM Got Down on One Knee for Giorgia Meloni on Her Birthday | WATCH

Albanian PM Got Down on One Knee for Giorgia Meloni on Her Birthday | Image: X

New Delhi, India: In a heartfelt gesture, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama marked the 48th birthday of his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, with a personal gift and a serenade during the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Amid official engagements, Rama, who is notably taller than Meloni, knelt down to present her with a lightweight scarf crafted by an Italian designer who had relocated to Albania.

As he handed over the gift, Rama serenaded the Italian leader, singing "tanti auguri" ("happy birthday").

The intimate moment, captured on video, quickly spread across social media.

Rama explained that the scarf, a symbol of both Italian craftsmanship and Albanian-Italian collaboration, reflected the strong ties between the two leaders.

One notable aspect of their cooperation includes a deal struck last year to divert some migrants rescued at sea by Italy to detention centers in Albania.

Wednesday's summit also saw the signing of a significant agreement between Italy, Albania, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), valued at over 1 billion euros ($1 billion).