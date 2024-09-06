sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Alexa Answers Why to Vote for Harris Over Trump, Amazon Calls It 'Error'

Published 10:48 IST, September 6th 2024

Alexa Answers Why to Vote for Harris Over Trump, Amazon Calls It 'Error'

Amazon acknowledged the discrepancy, calling it an error that was "quickly fixed," but the incident has raised serious concerns about the platform's neutrality.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amazon’s Alexa Under Fire for Bias After Unequal Responses on Trump and Harris
Amazon’s Alexa Under Fire for Bias After Unequal Responses on Trump and Harris | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:17 IST, September 6th 2024