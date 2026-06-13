Ali Khamenei’s Funeral Procession to Start in Tehran July 4, Burial in Mashhad July 9
DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Funeral for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will begin in Tehran on July 4 and conclude with his burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9, state media
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Funeral for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will begin in Tehran on July 4 and conclude with his burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9, state media reported on Saturday.
Khamenei, was killed in Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran in February. His death marked the end of more than three decades at the helm of the Islamic Republic.