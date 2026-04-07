'All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen': Iran After Trump's Latest 'Whole Civilisation Dead' Threat

Tehran: Minutes after US President Donald Trump's latest Truth Social warning, saying that a “whole civilisation” will die on Tuesday night as his latest deadline closes in, Iran has put out a bold statement saying that all talks with the Americans are now kept “frozen”.

As per Iranian state television, “all diplomatic channels and indirect talks with the US have been frozen” in response to recent threats from Trump. Reports indicate that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has maintained that no direct or indirect negotiations have taken place with the US administration.

What Has Trump Posted Now?

With hours left before the deadline, Trump, keeping options open for Iran, threatened that “a whole civilisation” may be wiped out in Iran on Tuesday night. However, keeping hopes up, he said that “different, smarter, and less radicalized minds” are in power in Tehran now, and the Islamic Republic may be up for a deal at the last moment.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have complete and total regime change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, who knows? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the world. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God bless the great people of Iran!” Trump said on Truth Social.

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Attack on Kharg Island

Meanwhile, just ahead of the deadline, US forces carried out as many strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, hitting as many as 50 military targets in the region. Soon after these strikes, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a warning, saying that 'Restraint is over'.

Coercing Iran to get back to the negotiating table, Trump had stated that if Iran does get “serious” with talks and does not strike a “peace deal”, it may blow up the country's energy infrastructure, including electricity plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island.

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'Open The F***in' Strait'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to blow up every bridge and power plant in Iran if the country does not agree to open up the Strait of Hormuz. When human law activists claimed that Trump's threats, if it materialises, would amount to war crimes, he appeared to brush it aside saying that he is “not at all” concerned.

Trump warned that if the Islamic Republic refuses to open up Hormuz, Iran will be “living in hell”, adding “JUST WATCH”, only to notch up his rhetoric. This latest pressure tactic, played out mostly on Truth Social, came after Iran dismissed Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to strike a deal or face devastating consequences, mocking it as a "helpless" call.