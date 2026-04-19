'All Enemy Plans Failed, Including Strait of Hormuz Opening', Says Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf

Tehran: Iranian Parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the enemy has failed in multiple objectives, including attempts to weaken Iran's air force and missile capabilities, destroy its navy, launch a ground offensive, and open the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that none of these goals was achieved, Press TV reported.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker also said that while some areas of understanding have been reached with the United States, there remain "major differences" on several issues, Al Jazeera reported.

"The enemy has not achieved its goals through issuing warnings and setting deadlines, and therefore, has begun sending messages through intermediaries," he said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

He added that Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire to allow the US to meet its demands, while US President Donald Trump accepted it because "we were the victors on the battlefield", as per Al Jazeera.

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"Trump did not achieve his goal of changing the regime and destroying our offensive and missile capabilities, and Iran is not Venezuela," he added, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Ghalibaf also said Iran successfully resisted a stronger adversary by adopting an asymmetric warfare strategy, despite the enemy's superior financial and material capabilities, Press TV reported.

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According to Press TV, in a television interview aired on Saturday night, Qalibaf said, "We fought an asymmetric war in such a way that we pushed back the enemy."

He argued that the opponent's failure was not due to a lack of resources but a flawed strategy. "The enemy had money and resources, but they did not act correctly in terms of design," Qalibaf stated. "They make strategic errors. They miscalculate regarding our people, just as they miscalculate in their own military design," he said, as reported by Press TV.

Qalibaf acknowledged the United States' military superiority but maintained that Iran emerged stronger through planning and preparation. "We are not stronger than the United States in military power," he said. "It is clear that they have more money, equipment, and resources, and because they have committed so much aggression around the world, their experience is also greater than ours," he added, as per Press TV.

He stressed, however, that material strength alone does not ensure victory. "Certainly, equipment, resources, and money are effective in war and victory, but it is not always the case," Qalibaf noted, as reported by Press TV.

Highlighting Iran's approach, he said, "We fought an asymmetric war in such a way that we pushed back the enemy through our own planning and preparation," adding again, "The enemy had money and resources, but they did not act correctly in terms of design," Press TV reported.

Qalibaf also criticised the Trump administration, accusing it of prioritising Israel over its own stated policy. "The US government claims that 'America First' matters to it, but in practice, it has shown that Israel comes first for it, because it makes decisions based on Israel's false information," as reported by Press TV.

On the ceasefire, he said Iran agreed after its terms were accepted, asserting that national interests remain paramount. "Consolidating the rights of the nation must be our main goal. And rest assured, there will be no capitulation in the field of diplomacy," Qalibaf said, according to Press TV.