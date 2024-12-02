‘All Hell To Pay’: Trump's Ultimatum to Hamas Over Release of Hostages Held Captive in Gaza

New York: President-elect Donald Trump has issued an alarming threat to Hamas over the release of hostages still being held in Gaza, saying if the hostages are not released by the time he assumes charge of his office, there will be 'all hell to pay' in the Middle East. Trump made the stark threat on his social media site, on a day the Israel Defense Force (IDF) confirmed the death of American-Israeli hostage Omer Maxim, saying he died defending a kibbutz during the October 7 Hamas attack inside Israel.

Hamas also two days ago released a harrowing hostage video of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who has been held captive for 420 days, even as the US helped broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk and no action!" Trump wrote. He further said, “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity."

Trump demanded, "Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was threatening to directly involve the US military in Israel's ongoing campaign against Hamas in Gaza. Trump's allies have said he hopes there will be a ceasefire and hostage release deal before he returns to office early next year.

Trump did not specifically mention Hamas or other terror groups who may be holding hostages. Around 250 people were taken, with around 100 still being held.

Donald Trump gave Hamas or others responsible for holding hostages in the Middle East until January 20th to release them, saying otherwise there would be “hell to pay”. He issued the statement while President Joe Biden was on the ground in Angola for what is expected to be his final overseas trip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment, but the country's president, Isaac Herzog, welcomed Trump's comments in a social media post.

He wrote on X, "Thank you and bless you Mr. President-elect Donald Trump. We all pray for the moment we see our sisters and brothers back home!"

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage on October 7 last year. Some 100 are still held inside Gaza, and around two-thirds are believed to be alive.

Trump's threat came hours after the Israeli government confirmed the death of Omer Neutra, a dual US-Israeli citizen, whose body is still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza, according to the Israeli government.

Days earlier, Hamas released a hostage video of Edan Alexander, who was serving in the Israeli military when he was taken by Hamas to Gaza. Filmed under apparent duress, Alexander calls on Trump to work to negotiate for his freedom and that of the remaining Hamas hostages.