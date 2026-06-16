‘All Hell Will Rain Down’: Trump Warns Iran Against Nuclear Ambitions, Praises Qatar, Rebukes Israel

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Tuesday, declaring that “all hell will rain down” if Tehran attempts to acquire a nuclear weapon. The remarks came during a high‑stakes bilateral meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al‑Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian‑les‑Bains, France.

At the center of the talks was a newly signed agreement aimed at permanently blocking Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and it says it loud and clear,” Trump told reporters, underscoring the deal’s red line.

Trump credited Qatar’s mediation for helping secure the breakthrough, praising the Gulf nation’s “great bravery” and strategic role in stabilising the region. Sheikh Tamim, in turn, hailed the agreement as a step toward regional peace, saying, “Whenever friends ask us to help, we’re always here to help.”

But the tone shifted when Trump turned his attention to Israel. He voiced rare public frustration over an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon that coincided with the deal’s signing, saying he “didn’t like” the timing. Expanding his criticism, Trump condemned Israel’s military campaign against Hezbollah for its civilian toll, remarking, “You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody.”

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In a surprising twist, Trump even suggested that Syria could be better positioned to deal with Hezbollah. Despite the friction, he insisted the US‑Iran deal would hold, calling the Lebanon conflict “the minor war” compared to the threat of a nuclear‑armed Tehran.

Trump closed with a blunt reminder of Israel’s reliance on US support: “Without me there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did.” While reaffirming his relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he urged Israel to be “more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”

