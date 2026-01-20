'Allies Respect Us, Adversaries Fear Us': Rubio's Appreciation Post for Trump's 'Decisive Leadership' Amid Rift With European Countries

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted a message on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump assuming office, lauding his "decisive leadership" in delivering the promises made to the American people.

He also claimed that it was Trump's leadership that had earned the US the respect of its allies and made adversaries fear America.

In a post on X, Rubio wrote, "In just one year, President Trump has reclaimed American sovereignty by boldly pursuing peace through strength. Because of his decisive leadership, our allies respect us, our adversaries fear us, and the American people are put first."

"Promises made, promises kept," he added in his post.

The US Department of State also hailed President Trump's efforts in working for the welfare of the American people.

In a post on X, the Department of State wrote, "One year ago, President Trump was inaugurated with a mandate to make America great again. Since then, he's delivered win after win for the American people."

Rubio's appreciation post for Trump comes amid a growing rift between the US and European countries over Trump's push to acquiring Greenland.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose 10 percent tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland.

In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland are the countries Trump mentioned in his post, which are now under fire from his tariff threats.

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump posted.

Trump has been adamant about acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security concerns.