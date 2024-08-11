Published 19:07 IST, August 11th 2024
'Aloo Tikki, Vada Pav, Masala Dosa, Pav Bhaji:' A New Trend Among Foodies in Pakistan's Karachi
Karachi has become the food capital for the foodies of the cosmopolitan city, with the latest trend being an acquired taste for authentic Indian veg dishes
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Aloo Tikki, Vada Pav, Masala Dosa, Pav Bhaji:' A New Trend Among Foodies in Pakistan's Karachi | Image: Freepik
