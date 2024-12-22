Jeff Bezos All Set to Marry Lauren Sanchez in $600 Million Winter Wonderland-Themed Ceremony

Colorado: The founder and CEO of Amazon who happens to be the world's second richest man, Jeff Bezos is all set to get married later this month to his fiancée Lauren Sanchez. Jeff Bezos is gearing up for a lavish 'winter wonderland-themed wedding ceremony in Aspen, Colorado on December 28.

Jeff Bezos Marriage to Lauren Sanchez on December 28

As per several media reports, the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is tying a knot on December 28 in Aspen, Colorado and as per The Daily Mail, the couple is already in Aspen along with their entourage as they prepare for the lavish wedding ceremony. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez had announced their engagement last year.

Jeff Bezos Wedding Date, Venue and Theme

The businessman has exclusively reserved Matsuhisa, a posh sushi restaurant for December 26 and 27 to cater to an elite guest list; the restaurant can accommodate 180 guests are per reports. The wedding is happening on December 28 and the theme for the star-studded event is ‘winter wonderland’. While Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are yet to confirm this news, Sanchez in a talk show earlier this year, talked about her wedding dress.

Jeff Bezos Wedding Cost to be Around $600 Million

While this remains unconfirmed, a report by The Daily Mail suggest that the star couple's wedding will cost them a whopping $600 million. Jeff Bezos is the second richest person on earth with his net worth being $251 billion. Five-star hotels in Aspen have also been booked to house the guests who will be attending the wedding and private mansions have been secured for high-profile guests.

Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Wedding Guest List

The Amazon founder and CEO's lavish winter wonderland-themed wedding ceremony will be attended by a limited but star-studded guest list. As per media reports, the guests who will be part of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez' wedding celebrations would include Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio and the Queen Rania of Jordan among others.

Who is Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' Fiancée