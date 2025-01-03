America Braces For Harshest Winter In Decades. Here's Why

A powerful surge of Arctic air is sweeping across the eastern United States this week, plunging temperatures to some of their coldest levels in years and putting millions of Americans at risk for prolonged exposure to extreme winter weather.

“We’re going to be stuck in a cooler pattern,” said Zachary Yack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chicago, as per a report from NBC News. “It will definitely go into the middle and early part of next week.”

Record Lows Across the Midwest

The Arctic air has already tightened its grip on US' northern Plains, where temperatures are tumbling. Minneapolis is forecast to see highs drop to 20°F on Thursday and plummet further to just 12°F by Saturday. Chicago will also face a prolonged freeze, with highs expected to hover in the low 20s and overnight lows dipping into single digits.

The blast of cold air is being driven southward by a low-pressure system pulling Arctic air from northern Canada, Yack explained. Distortions in the jet stream—upper atmospheric wind patterns—are trapping the frigid air, ensuring it lingers over the region.

Southern States Face Rare Freeze

While the Midwest and northern Plains are accustomed to harsh winters, the Arctic outbreak is poised to deliver unusual chills to the southern United States.

“The coldest air of the season to date and dangerous wind chills are likely across many areas of the Southeast,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center wrote in its long-term forecast. The agency warned that below-freezing temperatures could extend as far south as the Gulf Coast and parts of Florida, posing risks to sensitive crops like citrus.

Forecasters have also predicted snow for southern Plains states and the Southeast, with the possibility of heavy accumulations in regions such as the Appalachian Mountains, Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, and interior Northeast.

Extended Cold Spell Could Be Dangerous

The Climate Prediction Center’s extended forecast suggests that colder-than-average temperatures could persist well beyond next week, keeping the eastern half of US in the grip of this frigid system.

Yack expressed concern for vulnerable populations, particularly those in Chicago, where wind chills are expected to plunge below zero. “That could lead to frostbite in short periods of time,” he said, adding that outdoor workers and those experiencing homelessness are especially at risk.

Preparing for Winter’s Worst

With snow, freezing temperatures, and dangerous wind chills threatening vast areas of the country, officials are urging residents to take precautions, stay indoors when possible, and prepare for extended cold.