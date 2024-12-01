‘America First Fighter': Trump Picks Indian-American Kash Patel as New FBI Director

Donald Trump has picked MAGA loyalis Kash Patel as FBI director, signaling his intention to overhaul the intelligence agency he has long criticized | Image: AP

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has picked MAGA loyalist and Indian origin Kash Patel as new FBI director for his upcoming presidency, signaling his intention to overhaul the intelligence agency he has long criticized.



“Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” President-elect Trump stated in a statement on Saturday evening.

“He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution.”, Trump added further.

Born on February 25, 1980, in Garden City, New York, Patel is the child of Gujarati Indian immigrants. Patel graduated from the University of Richmond with a degree in criminal justice and history, and later earned a Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law

Patel, a former Republican House staffer, served in various high-ranking staff roles in the defence and intelligence communities during Trump's tenure as a President. Further the Indian-American also frequently appeared on the campaign trail to rally support for the 78-year-old President-elect. The 44-year-old also served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller.

Who is Kashyap 'Kash' Patel?

Born to Indian immigrant parents from East Africa on February 25, 1980, Patel traces his roots to Vadodara in Gujarat .

Initially, Patel faced challenges while securing a role at top law firms, prompting him to start a career as a public defender. He spent nearly nine years in Miami courts, handling complex cases including murder, narco-trafficking, and financial crimes.

His Expertise

Later, Patel transitioned to the federal government by joining the Department of Justice as a terrorism prosecutor, leading investigations and prosecutions of individuals associated with groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS. He also has an experience of serving as the Justice Department’s Liaison Officer and Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), collaborating on global counterterrorism operations.