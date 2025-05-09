India-Pakistan Conflict Not America's Business: JD Vance's Big Statement, Leaves Pak On Its Own

Washington: United States Vice President JD Vance said that India-Pakistan conflict is fundamentally none of their business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it.

The Vice President further said they are not going to get involved in the middle of a war that’s fundamentally none of their business. Vance made the statement during an interview with Fox News.

A while ago, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce while addressing the India-Pakistan situation called the Pahalgam terror attack awful.

Responding when asked if it is the view of the United States along with what India says that Pakistan is supporting terrorist groups, US State Dept Spox Tammy Bruce said, “Obviously in today's world, that's a call that we have been making for decades. It is the dynamic that we've seen in the Middle East disrupting lives and clearly what happened in Kashmir is awful and we've all send our condolences. The world has rejected the nature of that kind of violence...”

“There's some discussion that Pakistan wants an independent investigation as to what has happened regarding the terrorist attack. We want the perpetrators to be held accountable and are supportive of any efforts to that end...We continue to urge India and Pakistan to work towards a responsible solution in this. We also want to say that what matters in this particular instance right now is that the phone calls happened and we are remaining engaged with both governments at multiple levels. We will not engage in the nature of discussing what the conversations have been or what we've conveyed…," the US State Department added.

India strikes down Pakistani drones, missiles over India skies

US Vice President JD Vance's statements came as India's air defence systems including S-400 successfully destroyed Pakistani drones and missiles after they were intercepted over the skies of various cities near the international border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9.

Huge explosions were heard and seen in the Jaisalmer airspace as India's robust air defence systems were at work, successfully intercepting and neutralising Pakistani drones and missiles.

The Indian armed forces also shot down at least 3 Pakistani drones in Gujarat's Kutch.

Meanwhile, a complete blackout has been imposed in Jaisalmer, Bikaner in Rajasthan; Jalandhar, Amritsar, Jalandhar in Punjab; Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir.