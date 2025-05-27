America's Doors Closing? Trump Administration Orders Suspension Of Student Visa Interviews Worldwide

Washington: In a shocking move, the Trump administration has ordered US consulates worldwide to pause new student visa interviews, raising widespread concern among international students and universities. According to documents signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the decision is part of a broader plan to implement rigorous social media vetting for all foreign students applying to study in America.

According to reports, the directive, effective immediately, instructed consular sections not to add any additional student or exchange visitor visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued. The Trump administration's move has shocked the academic community globally, with many fearing it could seriously disrupt student visa processing and financially strain US universities that heavily rely on international enrollments.

The Donald Trump administration's decision is expected to have far-reaching consequences. With over 1.1 million international students enrolled in US colleges and universities during the 2023-24 academic year, the financial implications are huge. According to a report by the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers, foreign students pump a staggering $43.8 billion annually into the US economy and support over 378,000 jobs in the country.

Many students have already begun to feel the pinch, with some reporting anxiety over travelling abroad due to fears of visa revocation or denial. A PhD student at the University of California, San Diego, even cancelled a trip to Hawaii with friends, opting to minimise interactions with the government.

Social Media Vetting

The Trump administration's latest move builds upon earlier social media screening rules targeting returning students linked to protests against Israel's actions in Gaza. While the new vetting process remains unclear, it references executive orders focused on counterterrorism and combating antisemitism, hinting at broader scrutiny ahead.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed diplomats to intensify scrutiny of social media content for certain visa applicants, particularly students. Consular officers must now refer specific applicants to the "fraud prevention unit" for mandatory social media checks. The parameters for judgment include suspected terrorist ties, sympathies, or a hostile attitude toward US citizens or culture.

Universities Under Fire