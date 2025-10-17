America's Passport Falls Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 2 Decades | Image: Republic

The Henley Passport Index 2025 report reveals a significant shift in global passport rankings, marking a historic moment: the United States has fallen out of the top ten for the first time in two decades.

This year, the U.S. passport ranks 12th, with a visa-free score of 180, a stark contrast to its previous standings in the top tier of passport rankings.

Understanding the Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index, compiled by the London-based firm Henley & Partners, ranks passports based on the number of destinations holders can visit without needing a visa in advance.

Drawing from exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the index evaluates 199 passports against access to 227 travel spots worldwide. Updated monthly, it serves as a key benchmark for assessing global citizenship and mobility trends, with historical insights spanning 20 years.

According to Henley & Partners, the US passport now sits at 12th place, tied with Malaysia, allowing visa-free entry to 180 destinations. This marks a decline from seventh position last year and 10th as recently as July.

Factors Driving the US Passport's Decline

Several recent policy shifts by other nations have contributed to this drop. Henley & Partners points to a lack of reciprocity as a core issue: while American travelers enjoy broad access abroad, the US grants visa-free entry to citizens of only 46 countries, ranking it 77th on the firm's Openness Index out of 199 nations.

Specific changes include Brazil's decision in April to require visas for US citizens, citing unequal treatment.

China and Vietnam have expanded visa waivers but excluded Americans from these benefits.

Additional adjustments from Papua New Guinea, Myanmar and Somalia—such as new eVisa systems and selective exclusions—have further reduced US access, pushing it out of the top 10.

This trend aligns with a broader pattern where countries like the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have seen their passport rankings stagnate or fall due to restrictive entry policies.



In contrast, nations prioritising international cooperation are climbing the ranks.

Top Performers in Global Passport Rankings

Asian countries are leading the way in the latest index. Singapore holds the top spot with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea at 190 and Japan at 189.

European nations dominate the next tiers, with Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland tied for fourth and a group including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands in fifth.

The United Kingdom has also experienced a setback, dropping to eighth place—its lowest ever—from sixth in July, despite once claiming the top position in 2015.

Implications for Global Mobility and US Citizens

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and the index's creator, described the US decline as indicative of deeper changes.

"The weakening of the US passport over the last decade goes beyond mere ranking shifts; it reflects a major evolution in worldwide mobility and influence," he stated in a press release.

"Countries fostering openness and partnerships are advancing, while those relying on historical advantages are falling behind."

This development is sparking interest among Americans in pursuing dual citizenship, according to Henley & Partners, as standalone US nationality loses some of its former prestige in travel terms.