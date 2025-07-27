American Airlines Boeing 737 Catches Fire, 179 Evacuated at Denver Airport | Watch

Denver, America: A tyre fire on the main landing gear of an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 prompted an emergency evacuation at Denver International Airport on Saturday afternoon, moments before the aircraft was scheduled to take off for Miami.

Flight AA3023, scheduled to depart for Miami at 1:12 p.m. from Gate C34, was on Runway 34L when the fire broke out near the aircraft's main wheels around 2:45 p.m., according to the Denver Fire Department. Emergency services responded immediately, and all 173 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated using the aircraft’s emergency exits.

One Injured, Airport Operations Briefly Disrupted

While five individuals were assessed by medical personnel on site, only one was taken to hospital with a minor injury. The remaining passengers were moved to the terminal building by bus following the successful evacuation and extinguishing of the tyre fire near the aircraft’s rear landing gear.

The incident prompted a temporary ground stop on inbound flights from 2:00 p.m. to just after 3:00 p.m., resulting in delays to at least 87 flights. Normal operations resumed shortly after the runway was cleared.

FAA, Airline Confirm Maintenance Issue

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed an investigation is underway, referring to the incident as a “possible landing gear issue.” American Airlines stated that the fire was caused by a maintenance-related tyre problem, and said appropriate safety protocols were immediately enacted.

Eyewitnesses onboard described smoke and a burning smell in the cabin before the plane came to a stop. Videos from the scene showed fire crews spraying foam near the aircraft’s landing gear while passengers waited at a safe distance on the tarmac.

The aircraft involved is a Boeing 737 MAX 8, a model that has previously been grounded over unrelated safety issues. FAA officials said preliminary findings show no fault in the aircraft's main systems aside from the tyre malfunction. A full technical review is being conducted by the airline’s maintenance team in coordination with federal authorities.

This marks the second American Airlines emergency involving Denver Airport this year. In March 2025, another flight was diverted to Denver due to an engine-related issue. While both incidents concluded without serious injuries, the recurrence has raised concerns around mechanical reliability and airport readiness.