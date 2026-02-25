American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 From Colombia Found With Bullet Holes In Miami

Miami: A horrific incident of an alleged shooting at an American Airlines aircraft has surfaced at Miami International Airport. According to reports, bullet holes were discovered in the right aileron of American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, flight AA923, which arrived from Colombia's Medellin. The bullet marks were found during a routine post-flight inspection, leaving the airport authorities concerned about aviation security.

The aircraft, registered as N342SX, had operated Flight AA923 from Miami to Medellin on February 22 and returned as AA924 the following day, landing in Miami at around 10.24 am local time. Despite the damage, the plane flew and landed safely, with no reports of injuries or issues during the flight.

American Airlines has confirmed the incident and is cooperating with the authorities in both the United States and Colombia to investigate the origin of the gunfire. The airline has removed the aircraft from service, and it is currently undergoing a complete assessment at Dallas' Fort Worth International Airport.

Amidst concerns about airport perimeter security in Medellin, the Colombian aviation authorities are expected to review security measures. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and law enforcement agencies in the US are also involved in the investigation.

As per reports, the aircraft, a two-year-old Boeing 737 MAX 8, had operated multiple rotations between Miami and Medellin in the days leading up to the incident.

The security agencies are investigating whether the damage occurred on the ground in Medellin or during the flight. The location and pattern of the punctures strongly suggest ballistic impact, but investigators have not yet confirmed the calibre or trajectory.

