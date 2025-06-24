American Airlines Flight AA168 En Route To New York Makes Emergency Landing In Tokyo

Tokyo: An American Airlines flight AA168, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, hovering in the skies above the Pacific Ocean en route to New York, was forced to make an emergency landing back in Tokyo Haneda Airport after a medical issue arose onboard. The flight, which departed from Tokyo Haneda at 10.55 am local time, had been airborne for over two hours when the crew reported the medical issue and promptly declared an emergency for an accelerated landing.

According to reports, the crew's swift action ensured the safety of all passengers and crew members onboard. After declaring the emergency, the aircraft landed safely at Tokyo Haneda Airport at 3.23 pm local time. The medical issue onboard remains undisclosed, and further details are awaited.

Similar Incident

The latest incident comes after another similar medical emergency onboard forced an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing. A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operating flight AA from New Delhi to New York made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku due to a medical situation involving a passenger. The aircraft landed safely, and the passenger received urgent medical attention from local emergency teams.

As per reports, the American Airlines flight from New Delhi to New York was flying over Eurasia when a medical emergency arose onboard. The captain promptly coordinated with air traffic control and diverted to Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport, a key hub with ICAO-standard emergency protocols. Upon landing, paramedics boarded the aircraft and stabilised the affected passenger, who was then transported to a local facility for further observation. Although the officials did not release details about the passenger's condition, they confirmed that the emergency was managed swiftly and professionally.

The American Airlines flight AA168 is a daily flight that operates between Tokyo Haneda and New York JFK. The flight typically takes around 13 hours and 25 minutes to complete.