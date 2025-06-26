'It Felt Like an Explosion': American Airlines Passenger Recounts Fear After Engine Sparks Force Emergency Landing in Las Vegas

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, after smoke and sparks were seen coming from one of its engines.

Flight 1665, an Airbus A321, had just departed from Harry Reid International Airport en route to Charlotte Douglas International Airport when the incident occurred. The airline described it as a “mechanical issue.”

Videos shared online showed smoke trailing from the aircraft's right engine, along with visible sparks. Witnesses on the ground reported loud booming noises. One said it sounded like “large fireworks,” while another said the noise was so startling it “stopped us in our tracks.”

Despite the dramatic scene, the aircraft safely returned to the airport around 8:20 a.m. local time. It landed without further incident and taxied to the gate under its own power. All 153 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

American Airlines thanked the flight crew for their professionalism and stated that there was “no evidence of fire in the engine.” The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed it would investigate the incident.