American Airlines Flight With 90 Passengers Onboard Skids Off Taxiway At New York's Rochester Airport

New York: At the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in New York, an American Airlines 3057, carrying around 90 passengers, partially veered off the taxiway while preparing for departure to Charlotte on Thursday. According to reports, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which had just completed de-icing procedures due to snow and freezing temperatures, slid into the grass adjacent to the taxiway, leading to an immediate response from airfield operations personnel and airport firefighters.

The incident, which occurred at around 7.05 pm local time, left passengers frustrated, primarily due to a lack of communication about the situation rather than the incident itself. "Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience," American Airlines said in a statement, adding that customers were being safely transported back to the terminal via buses, where staff were assisting with travel arrangements.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the incident, with the airline confirming that no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

According to American Airlines, Flight 3057 had completed de-icing procedures when it partially left the paved surface of the taxiway at New York's Rochester. The airline's statement read: "After completing deicing due to the snow and freezing temperatures, American Airlines flight 3057 partially left the paved surface of the taxiway at Rochester, New York (ROC)."

As per reports, the Airfield operations personnel and airport firefighters responded to the scene to assist passengers, ensuring that the incident was managed efficiently, with only two Delta flights experiencing delays as a result.

One of the passengers, Theresa Crawl, who was on a different flight, stated, "When we landed, it didn't seem bad at all. It didn't seem slippery, but we just wondered why it took so long to get to the terminal, because usually it doesn't take that long." Other passengers expressed frustration at the lack of communication about the incident.

Scott Ellsworth, a passenger on Flight 3057, recounted, "We were just leaving Rochester and were about to undergo de-icing when we slid off the taxiway." Alex Branch added, "They mentioned a potential issue but didn't elaborate, and we later learned of a malfunction."