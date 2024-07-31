sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:27 IST, July 31st 2024

Colombian President calls on Venezuela's Maduro to Release Detailed Vote Counts From Election

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared him the winner.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Nicolas Maduro has ordered the closure of the Venezuelan embassy in Ecuador.
Nicolas Maduro | Image: AP
