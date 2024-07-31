Published 19:27 IST, July 31st 2024
Colombian President calls on Venezuela's Maduro to Release Detailed Vote Counts From Election
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared him the winner.
- World
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Nicolas Maduro | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
19:27 IST, July 31st 2024