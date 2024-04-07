Advertisement

New Delhi: El Salvador, a Central American country, will now offer 5,000 free passports to highly skilled workers from abroad, President Nayib Bukele announced on Sunday. The number is equivalent to $5 billion in the country's passport programme, he added. The passports will be given to a range of skilled professionals including scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers.

Taking to X, Nayib Bukele wrote, “We're offering 5,000 free passports (equivalent to $5 billion in our passport program) to highly skilled scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers from abroad. This represents less than 0.1% of our population, so granting them full citizen status, including voting rights, poses no issue(sic).”

Extending assistance to those willing to come, Bukele mentioned that the govt will facilitate their relocation by ensuring zero per cent taxes and tariffs on moving families and assets.

"Despite the small number, their contributions will have a huge impact on our society and the future of our country," he added. "Plus, we will facilitate their relocation by ensuring 0 percent taxes and tariffs on moving families and assets. This includes commercial value items like equipment, software, and intellectual property. Stay tuned for more details," Bukele further wrote.

Human Rights Concerns Grow Amid El Salvador's Prison Set-Up

Since Bukele initiated a crackdown on crime two years ago, nearly three-quarters of El Salvador's gang members have been nabbed, news agency AFP reported. Media reports citing Minister Gustavo Villatoro stated the number of detainees has now reached 79,184, with efforts on to track down the remaining estimated 25,000.

The reports further suggested that not all of them are within El Salvador's borders, as many have fled the country. Bukele, who secured reelection in February for another five-year term, has taken a pledged to persist with the crackdown.