Amid India’s Hardline Against Pakistan, Prez Zardari Claims Delhi ‘Preparing For Another War’

New Delhi: As India has toughened its stance against Pakistan and its sponsored terrorist outfits, with Operation Sindoor marking a significant straining of ties between the two neighbours, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has dropped a new bombshell saying that New Delhi is "preparing for another war against his country.”

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament amid opposition protests on Monday, Zardari said “India's leaders say they are preparing for another war. As a lifelong advocate of regional peace, I would not recommend it.”

“My message to them (India) is to move away from the war theatres to meaningful negotiating tables because that is the only path for regional security,” he added.

Relations between the two countries has mostly been on a downward spiral, with Operation Sindoor in 2025, a short four-day military conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, marking an all-time low in recent times.

Zardari's address in the Parliament was marred by protests from the Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, who chanted, "Go, Zardari, go" and "Khan ko reha karo (free Imran Khan)". However, these disruptions did not prevent Zardari from completing his address.

Indus Water Treaty

The Pakistan President also hit out at the Indian leadership for putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, accusing New Delhi of resorting to “hydro-terrorism” and weaponising the flow of water.

