Amid Intense Protests in Pakistan, Uzma Khan Granted Permission To Meet Brother Imran Khan

Amid intense protests outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, sister Uzma Khan has been granted permission to meet former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, according to reports.

This comes after five months of the family not having met Khan.

Imran Khan's family members and PTI supporters staged a massive protest outside Adiala jail, where Khan is lodged, over rumours around his deteriorating condition and not being granted the permission to meet him.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also staged a protest outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, raising slogans demanding justice and political reforms.

PTI supporters gathered despite Section 144 being in force. The former PM has reportedly had no contact with anyone for nearly a month, prompting calls for immediate steps to ensure his well-being.

Earlier, Khan's sister Aleema Khanum dared the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government to use "bullets" and "tear gas" against them during their attempt to meet her brother Imran.

"We will not leave from outside Adiala Jail until we get to meet Imran Khan. You may fire bullets, use tear gas, or whatever, but we will not go from there," Aleema Khanum said in a video shared by PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on its X handle.

She further expressed anguish over not being allowed to meet Imran Khan despite having obtained orders from the High Court of Pakistan to meet him.

“We have clear orders from the High Court to meet with Imran Khan. What more can our lawyers do? If we don’t knock on the doors of the courts, then what should we do? When the judges’ orders are not being followed, it’s the police and this government that are acting illegally. Imran khan is in jail illegally; everything here is happening illegally, but we are not doing anything illegal,” Imran Khan's sister Aleema said.

Earlier, Khan's other sister Noreen Niazi issued a stern warning to the Pakistan government, saying that the country will "burn" if Imran Khan is touched. She also clearly stated that Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be held accountable if anything unfortunate happens to Imran Khan while he is in custody.

In an exclusive interview to Republic, she said, "No one can touch Imran Khan. Pakistan will burn if Imran Khan is touched."

"Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir will be responsible if anything happens to Imran Khan. They are scared of Imran’s voice reaching the people,” she added.

As demonstrations were held in Islamabad, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry said Section 144 would be strictly enforced in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where PTI has planned protests, Dawn reported.

He warned that "whether they come to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) or the Adiala jail, action under Section 144 would be carried out without any discrimination," urging PTI-backed lawmakers to "abide by the law."

The provision allows authorities to prohibit gatherings of four or more people for a limited period. According to Dawn, PTI activists are also expected to demonstrate outside Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where Imran Khan is being held, over restrictions on visitation rights.

Security has been tightened in Rawalpindi, with checkpoints on routes to Adiala jail and road closures leading to Islamabad's Red Zone. Chaudhry said Section 144 was imposed "in light of intelligence reports," claiming "terrorists look for instances [which they can use] to spread fear and make headlines; be it political gathering, courts or important places or offices."

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police said at least 3,000 personnel had been deployed across the city to maintain order. Police said "Section 144 has been imposed across Rawalpindi for three days, which restricts unlawful assembly, rally and protest."

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said lawmakers planned to gather outside the IHC before marching to Adiala jail.