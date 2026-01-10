Amid Political Transition in Bangladesh, Indian High Commissioner Meets BNP Chief Tarique Rahman

Dhaka, Bangladesh: High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma, met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday, a day after he formally assumed charge of the party following the demise of former Prime Minister and his mother, Khaleda Zia.

The meeting comes at a significant moment in Bangladesh's political landscape, with Tarique Rahman recently taking over as BNP Chairman after the post fell vacant following Khaleda Zia's death on December 30. The meeting also takes place amid rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina was deposed in the July 2024 uprising and consequently, the formation of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

In a post on X on Friday, the BNP announced that Tarique Rahman had assumed office as party Chairman after being unanimously appointed by the National Standing Committee.

"Mr Tarique Rahman has assumed office as the Chairman of the BNP. Following the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister, national leader Begum Khaleda Zia, the position of party Chairman became vacant," the party said.

The BNP added that Rahman's appointment was carried out strictly in accordance with the party constitution.

"In line with the BNP constitution, a meeting of the National Standing Committee was held. At the meeting, Mr. Tarique Rahman was unanimously appointed to the vacant post and formally given responsibility as the Chairman of the BNP," the statement said.

Tarique Rahman's elevation to the top party post comes amid major political upheaval in Bangladesh following the July 2024 uprising, which led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, which had been in power since 2009.

His assumption of the BNP chairmanship is widely seen as positioning him as the party's prime ministerial candidate ahead of the national elections scheduled for February.

Last month, Rahman returned to Bangladesh after spending nearly 17 years in exile. He had left the country after his arrest during the 2007-08 political crisis and later settled in London following his release. After the removal of the Awami League government, he was acquitted in several cases filed during its tenure, paving the way for his return.

Rahman's return was marked by a large public reception, with senior BNP leaders and supporters welcoming him, in what was seen as a major political signal ahead of the elections. Bangladesh is currently being governed by an interim administration led by Chief Adviser and Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also met Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and conveyed India's condolences on the death of Begum Khaleda Zia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia."

He added that he handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahman.

"Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also expressed confidence that Khaleda Zia's legacy would continue to guide India-Bangladesh relations.