Amid West Asia Tensions, Iran's Araghchi Holds 4th Call with Jaishankar; Urges Cooperation from BRICS Nations

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held his fourth telephone conversation with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, according to an official Iranian press release.

The call comes amid escalating tensions following U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran that began on February 28, which have targeted Iranian facilities, leadership, and infrastructure, prompting Iranian retaliatory actions including missile strikes and the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In the conversation, Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on the latest developments, describing the U.S. and Israeli actions as "aggressions and crimes" against Iran. He highlighted their severe consequences for regional and global stability and security. Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's resolute commitment to exercising its legitimate right to self-defense, as supported by the government, people, and armed forces.

The Iranian minister stressed the urgency for international and regional bodies to condemn military aggression against Iran. He specifically pointed to BRICS as a key platform for fostering multilateral cooperation, urging the grouping to assume a constructive role in the current crisis to promote stability and security in the region and beyond.

Jaishankar, in response, conveyed India's readiness to advance bilateral and multilateral cooperation through regional and international forums. He underscored the critical importance of identifying pathways to bolster regional stability and security.

This marks the fourth such engagement between the two foreign ministers since the conflict intensified last month, reflecting sustained diplomatic outreach between New Delhi and Tehran amid the volatile situation in West Asia. The discussions align with India's broader emphasis on dialogue and multilateralism in addressing global challenges.

