'An Amazing Country': Trump Praises India, Calls PM Modi 'Great Friend'

United States President Donald Trump acknowledged that India is "home to one of the world's oldest civilizations" and called it "an amazing country." He also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a great friend".

Stressing on India-US ties, he further said that India is an important strategic partner for America.

In a post on X, US Embassy India quoted Trump and wrote, "India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations. It is an amazing country and an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in PM Modi."

This comes as India's exports leapt in November in defiance of U.S. President Donald Trump's steep tariffs, providing fresh leverage in ongoing trade talks with Washington and easing pressure on New Delhi to strike a quick deal.

Shipments to the United States rose more than 22% in November from a year earlier, outpacing India's overall export growth of more than 19%, which lifted total goods exports to $38.13 billion, government trade data released on Monday showed.

Goods exports were the highest for any November in a decade.

Robust shipments have tempered fears of a prolonged tariff-led slump after trade talks between the two nations fell apart and Trump doubled duties on Indian goods to 50% in late August, the highest in the world. The hike included a 25% levy that was in retaliation for India's purchases of Russian oil.

The move had initially hit exports and pushed the rupee to a record low as investors awaited progress in trade negotiations. Exports to the U.S. had fallen nearly 9% year-on-year in October after touching a record low in September.

Encouraged by the improved data, Indian officials have maintained a firm stance against U.S. trade demand, signalling limited flexibility in areas such as agricultural imports, Reuters reported.

India has no plans to increase imports of products such as corn or to allow genetically modified crops, which remain key U.S. demands, a senior government official, involved in trade talks, told Reuters.