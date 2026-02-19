Updated 19 February 2026 at 18:08 IST
From Sea King Helicopter Pilot To Being Stripped Of Royal Tag: Who’s Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested On His 66th Birthday?
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, was arrested by authorities on his 66th birthday. The incident has sent shockwaves through the British establishment as details about his background, role in the royal family and the circumstances of the arrest emerge.
London: Once a prominent figure in the British Royal Family, the young brother of King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, has undergone a historic downfall.
Following the years of mounting allegations and the stripping of his royal titles in the late 2025, the 66-year-old was reportedly arrested on February 19, 2026, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Early Life and Military Service
Born in 1960 as the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Andrew was once a celebrated national figure.
He served as a Sea King helicopter pilot during the 1982 Falklands War, where he flew several high-stakes missions.
In 1986, he married Sarah Ferguson, with whom he had two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Though the couple divorced in 1996, they remained close.
Epstein Connection and Downfall
The pivot point of Andrew's career was his relationship with American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The two were introduced in 1999 via Ghislaine Maxwell.
Virginia Giuffre, a victim of sex trafficking, alleged that she was forced by Jeffrey Epstein to engage in sexual acts with the then-Prince on three separate occasions while she was still a minor.
Amid ongoing scrutiny and the publication of Giuffre’s posthumous memoir in 2025, King Charles III initiated the process to strip Andrew of his remaining royal styles, honours, and the title of "Prince."
Recent Arrest
While Andrew has kept a low profile at his new residence on the Sandringham Estate, he has been occasionally spotted riding in Windsor Great Park.
However, recent document leaks from the US Justice Department have reignited the legal firestorm.
Millions of pages of newly released documents reportedly suggest that between 2010 and 2011, Andrew may have shared confidential trade briefs and investment opportunities with Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy.
On February 19, 2026, Thames Valley Police reportedly arrested the former prince at his Norfolk home. The investigation focuses on whether he used his public position to benefit Epstein's network.
Potential for Prison
The possibility that Andrew will become the first senior member of the House of Windsor to face imprisonment has turned from media speculation to a serious legal prospect.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly stated the former prince should cooperate fully with investigators.
New photos and emails from the Epstein files, including images of the former prince in compromised positions, are being analysed by forensic teams to build a case regarding misconduct in public office.
