Anita Anand, Indian-Origin Lawmaker, Drops Out of Canada PM Race to Replace Justin Trudeau

Ottawa: Anita Anand, an Indian-origin MP, bowed out of Canada's Prime Ministerial race on the weekend and announced that she would not seek re-election from Parliament.

Anand who is serving as the Transport Minister on Saturday, said that she is following outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's example and will b begin the next chapter of her career by returning to academia.

In a post on X, Anand said, "Today I am announcing that I will not be entering the race to become the next Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and will not be seeking re-election as the Member of Parliament for Oakville. I will continue to honourably execute my roles as a public office holder until the next election."

"Now that the Prime Minister has made his decision to move to his next chapter, I have determined the time is right for me to do the same, and to return to my prior professional life of teaching, research, and public policy analyses," she added.

Speaking about her origin, Anand said, "Prior to seeking public office, I was a lawyer and law professor for over twenty years, most recently at the Faculty of Law, University of Toronto where, as a full professor and chairholder, my intellectual focus was on capital markets regulation and governance. After the 2019 election, I took a leave of absence, intending to return one day to academia. The joy and fulfillment that I take in our current work - collaborating with the Prime Minister, my Cabinet colleagues, our caucus and the broader team - delayed this decision."

Who is Anita Anand?

Anita Indira Anand, born on 20 May 1976, is a Canadian lawyer, academic and politician who is serving as the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade since 2024.

Anand holds four degrees: a Bachelor of Arts (honours) in political studies from Queen's University; a Bachelor of Arts (honours) in jurisprudence from Wadham College, Oxford University; a bachelor of laws from Dalhousie University; and a master of laws from the University of Toronto. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 1994.

Before entering politics, Anand was a professor at the University of Toronto Faculty of Law specializing in corporate governance and the regulation of capital markets.

From 2019 to 2021, Anand served as the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, where she was responsible for overseeing Canada's acquisition of vaccines and personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 2021 and 2023, as Minister of National Defence, Anand led Canada's military support to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion in 2022. She also worked to reform the Canadian Armed Forces in the wake of sexual misconduct scandals, and focused on strengthening and modernizing Canada's military procurement, particularly for warships and aircraft.

Additionally, Anand aimed to restore Canada's military reputation amidst widespread criticism. Anand made history as the first Hindu woman elected to the House of Commons and the first Hindu to serve as a cabinet minister in Canada.

Trudeau Announces Resignation After Nearly a Decade as Prime Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation in early January after nearly a decade in power, bowing to rising discontent over his leadership and growing turmoil within his government signalled by the abrupt departure of his finance minister.

“I don't easily back down faced with a fight, especially a very important one for our party and the country. But I do this job because the interests of Canadians and the well being of democracy is something that I hold dear," said Trudeau, who was initially teary-eyed at the announcement outside his official residence.

He said Parliament, which had been due to resume Jan. 27, would be suspended until March 24. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race.

All three main opposition parties have said they plan to topple the Liberal Party in a no-confidence vote when Parliament resumes, so a spring election after the Liberals pick a new leader was almost assured.