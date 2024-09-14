Published 07:56 IST, September 14th 2024
Another Car Explosion Strikes Israel, Following Deadly Blast in Ramla Claiming 4 Lives
Another car explosion has hit Israel following deadly strike in Ramla that claimed four lives, this time near a police station in Acre City, in Northern Israel
