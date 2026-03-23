Antisemitic Arson Attack Wipes Out Four Hatzola Northwest Ambulances In London’s Golders Green

New Delhi: An antisemitic arson attack in London's Golders Green has destroyed at least four ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest, a volunteer Jewish emergency service that provides critical 24/7 medical care.

A spokesperson for London’s fire services confirmed early Monday morning that crews are currently attending to an incident in the Golders Green area of Northwest London, as per news report.

“We are in attendance managing a fire,” the spokesperson stated.

Large Jewish population

Golders Green, an area with a significant Jewish population, is the site of the ongoing emergency.

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The response follows the spread of unverified social media footage appearing to show multiple ambulances from Hatzola, the local Jewish volunteer rescue organization, engulfed in flames.

At this time, fire officials have not confirmed the cause of the blaze or whether an explosion took place during the incident.