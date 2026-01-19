'Any Aggression Against Khamenei Will Lead To War': Iran President Warns Trump Amid Raging Protests

New Delhi: Amid nationwide protests and constant warnings from the Trump administration of conducting strikes on Iran, the country's president Masoud Pezeshkian issued an ultimatum to the US, saying that any aggression against its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be treated as “war”.

“Any aggression against the Supreme Leader of our country is tantamount to all-out war against the Iranian nation,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

The Iran president even blamed the US administration and its allies for imposing back-breaking sanctions against its country which has led to economic hardship for Iranians.

“If the people of Iran face hardship and difficulties in their lives, one of the main reasons for it is the longstanding enmity and inhumane sanctions imposed by the United States government and its allies,” Pezeshkian added.

Has US Played A Part In Worsening Iran's Economic Situation

The Trump administration, in its first term, unilaterally withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA) in 2018, and later imposed tough sanctions on the country on suspicion that Iran was enriching uranium for developing nuclear weapons. These sanctions led to Iran being essentially cut off from trade relations with the outside world.

The US had even imposed sanctions on countries importing oil from Iran. This led to a complete isolation of Iran, whose economy mostly depends on oil exports and some agricultural products.

The seven-day war between Iran and Israel in 2025, followed by the B2 bombings by the US, further worsened the situation as it exposed the weakness of the Ayatollah regime to its people.

‘Not Going To Attack US Facilities’

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected US allegations that it is preparing attacks on American facilities. It claimed that Washington is only attempting to escalate tensions in West Asia.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks on Saturday after the US State Department, in a Persian-language post on X, claimed it had received reports indicating Iran was working on options to target American bases.

"These statements and claims are in line with the United States' ongoing policy of fueling tensions in the region," Baghaei said, as cited by the state broadcaster.

Baghaei also said the Iranian Armed Forces remain focused on preserving and boosting the country's military and defensive capabilities to safeguard Iran's sovereignty.He further warned Iran would respond "firmly and decisively" to any act of aggression.

In its post, the US State Department claimed that "all options remain on the table" and that any attack on US assets would be met with “very, very strong force.”