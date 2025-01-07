Apple's Charity Program Exploited: 185 Employees Fired Amid Allegations

California: Tech giant Apple has reportedly terminated the employment of 185 workers at its Cupertino headquarters due to allegations of a monetary fraud scheme. The scam involved exploiting Apple's Matching Grants program, a corporate social responsibility initiative that matches employees' charitable donations.

According to reports, some employees, including several Indians, allegedly collaborated with nonprofit organisations to falsify donations and retain Apple's matching contributions. This would not only breach corporate policies but also violate US tax laws.

At least six individuals have been named by authorities in the Bay Area, and warrants have been issued against them over the allegations. They are accused of defrauding Apple of approximately $152,000 over three years by falsely claiming to donate to two nonprofits.

The scheme reportedly involved employees pretending to make donations, which were later returned to them. The ringleader, Siu Kei (Alex) Kwan, allegedly retained Apple's matching contributions and also wrote off these fictitious donations on the defendants' tax returns, defrauding the state of California.