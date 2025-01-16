Are Barack And Michelle Obama Heading For a Split? Absence from Events Sparks Divorce Rumors

New Delhi: Rumors surrounding a divorce between former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, have been fueled by the latter’s absence from recent high-profile events.

Social media has been buzzing with speculation after Michelle Obama confirmed she would not be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump . A statement released by the former first couple's office addressed the situation, confirming that while Barack Obama will be present at the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies on January 20, Michelle Obama would be skipping the event.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration", the statement read.

‘Barack and Michelle Heading For Divorce?’

One user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “I think Barack and Michelle Obama are heading for divorce,” and posted a screenshot of letters from 1982 in which Barack Obama reportedly admitted to having thoughts about making love to men.

In contrast, another user defended the couple, suggesting that Michelle Obama’s recent absence from public events might be linked to her mourning the loss of her mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away last May.

This is not the first time Michelle Obama has opted out of a public appearance alongside her husband. Earlier this month, she also did not attend the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter, citing a ‘scheduling conflict.’