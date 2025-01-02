Armed man kills at least 10, including 2 children, in shooting rampage in Montenegro

Podgorica: Montenegro's interior minister has said that at least 10 people, including two children, were killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the western city of Cetinje.

The shooter, who was on the run, also seriously wounded four people, said minister Danilo Saranovic at a news conference. He said that “at this moment, we are focused on arresting him.” Police dispatched special troops to search for the attacker in Cetinje, some 30 km northwest of the capital, Podgorica. A statement said the man opened fire in a bar and fled the scene armed. Police identified him only by his initials A.M. and said he was 45 years old.

President Jakov Milatovic said he was “shocked and stunned” by the tragedy. “Instead of holiday joy ... we have been gripped by sadness over the loss of innocent lives,” Milatovic said on the social media platform X.

Prime Minister Milojko Spajic went to the hospital where the wounded were being treated and announced three days of mourning, without specifying how many were killed.

“This is a terrible tragedy that has affected us all,” said Spajic. “All police teams are out.” Small Montenegro, which has some 6,20,000 people, is known for gun culture and many people traditionally have weapons.

Wednesday's shooting was the second shooting rampage over the past three years in Cetinje, Montenegro's historic capital. An attacker killed 10 people, including two children, in August 2022 before he was shot and killed by a passerby in Cetinje.

The RTCG report identified the man as Aco Martinovic, saying he was known for erratic behaviour and had been detained in the past for illegal possession of weapons. The TV published the reported suspect's photo on its website.

The report said he went home to get his gun and came back to the bar where he opened fire and killed and wounded several people. He then went to another site where he killed the bar owner's children and a woman, the report added.