Ahmadiyya Muslims Forced to Sign Affidavits, Banned from Eid Rituals in Pakistan: What’s Behind the Rising Crackdown?

Ahmadi Muslims Forced to Sign Affidavits, Banned from Eid Rituals in Pakistan: What’s Behind the Worsening Persecution of Community? | Image: X

Jammu: In the days leading up to Eid-ul-Adha, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Pakistan are being forced to sign legal documents, or affidavits, in which they agree not to perform Eid prayers or sacrifice animals. This is happening in many parts of Punjab and Sindh.

According to local reports, if any Ahmadi is found taking part in Eid rituals, even inside their home, they may face police action, arrest, or a fine of up to 5 lakh rupees.

Bar Councils Join Campaign Against Ahmadis

In a shocking development, some of Pakistan’s top Bar Councils have written official letters demanding a nationwide ban on Eid prayers by Ahmadis. These are state-backed legal bodies, and their involvement shows that the crackdown is not just social but also official.

This campaign has made the situation worse for the already vulnerable Ahmadiyya community.

What the US and Rights Groups Are Saying

The United States Congress has taken notice of this persecution. A group of 23 American lawmakers recently sent a letter asking the US Secretary of State to take action. They want the US government to stop the violence and pressure being put on Ahmadis in Pakistan.

Amnesty International also raised concerns in a June 2024 report. It said that at least 36 Ahmadi Muslims were arrested in Punjab alone to stop them from celebrating Eid.

Why Are Ahmadis Being Treated This Way?

Even though Ahmadi Muslims follow Islamic beliefs, the government of Pakistan does not consider them Muslims. This legal exclusion started in 1974 when the then Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, changed the Constitution to declare Ahmadis as non-Muslims.

Later, during General Zia-ul-Haq’s rule in the 1980s, new laws were added under Ordinance XX. These laws made it illegal for Ahmadis to do anything that could make them appear Muslim. This includes calling their worship place a mosque, saying “Assalamualaikum,” or even reciting Islamic prayers. If they do so, they can be jailed for up to three years.

Who Are the Ahmadiyyas?

The Ahmadiyya community was founded in 1889 by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad in Qadian, which is now in India’s Punjab. He claimed to be a reformer of Islam and a messiah.

Ahmadis preach peace, non-violence, and tolerance. But their beliefs were not accepted by many Islamic scholars, especially in Pakistan. Over time, they became a target of social hate and government laws. Today, there are about 20 lakh Ahmadis in Pakistan, but they live under heavy restrictions and are not allowed to practice their faith freely.

Community Silenced During Festivals

Even during religious festivals like Eid, Ahmadis are not allowed to pray or sacrifice animals. This year, they are being threatened with arrests and fines, just for observing their faith. Some have already been detained for planning to celebrate Eid.