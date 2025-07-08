Trump Pushes Back Tariff Deadline To August 1: Here’s How Many Times He Delayed

U.S. President Donald Trump might have extended the original July 9 deadline for several countries to reach trade agreements or face higher tariffs.

Reports suggest that the new deadline is now August 1.

A confirmation from the White House is still awaited.

The initial July 9 deadline followed Trump’s announcement in April of a 90-day pause on his most aggressive tariffs. Trump's tariffs initially implemented on April 2, which he dubbed “Liberation Day,” disrupted global trade and was temporarily reduced to 10% a week later.

Currently, U.S. trade partners are racing to negotiate deals before the new deadline to avoid further economic fallout from Trump’s abrupt policy changes.

The Trump administration has indicated that countries failing to reach agreements will face increased tariffs.

On Monday, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea, effective August 1. He also sent letters to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, asserting that trade relations between the U.S. and these countries remain “far from reciprocal.” Screenshots of the letters were shared on Trump’s Truth Social platform.

Trump had previously stated that he would begin sending letters this week outlining new tariff rates.

After Trump's announcement of tariffs on Japan and South Korea, Stocks slumped on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 447 points, or 1%. The S&P 500 lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9%.

Earlier, Trump suggested that tariffs could rise as high as 70%, exceeding the 50% maximum rate proposed in his “Liberation Day” plan.

So far, only three countries—China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom—have announced trade deals with the U.S.