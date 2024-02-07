English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

3 Killed, 10 Injured After Gas Truck Coalition Causes Multiple Explosions in Mongolia

A major tragedy occurred in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar Dunjingarav Shopping Center after several explosions ripped through the shopping centre.

Digital Desk
Gas Truck Explosion rocks Mongolia
Gas Truck Explosion rocks Mongolia | Image:Facebook - Онцгой байдлын ерөнхий газар
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ulaanbaatar - A major tragedy occurred in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar Dunjingarav Shopping Center after several explosions ripped through the shopping centre killing at least three people and injuring 10 others. According to CGTN, the incident took place on the early morning of January 24 and the authorities responded to the site immediately after the news broke out. As per the reports, the explosion erupted after a vehicle carrying a whopping 60 tons of gas exploded during a traffic accident, setting the nearby buildings on fire. 

The authorities noted that the first report of the incident came at 1 am local time on Wednesday. The Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) released a statement on the matter on Facebook. “The call that a car carrying 60 tons of gas exploded due to a traffic accident at the 26th khoroo of Dunjingarav junction came today, 24th at 01:07 pm at the National Security Service. Firefighting, Rescue 10, 14, 18, 26, 35, 63 and Rescue crews on duty on call,” the statement from the Mongolian authorities read. 

In a separate statement, the Mongolian authorities confirmed that the fire was extinguished by the authorities soon and the victims who were affected by the fire were transferred to the nearby hospital.  "THE FIRE HAS BEEN COMPLETELY EXtinguished, THE CITIZENS WHO WERE AFFECTED BY THE FIRE HAVE BEEN TRANSFERRED
Bayanzurkh district 26th khoroo, "Great Mongol", "Dunjingarav" shopping centre, a fire broke out due to a road accident that a car carrying liquefied natural gas (gas) collided with a passenger car at the intersection of "Great Mongol" shopping centre and a car burning was received at 01:07 pm on 01.24," the authorities wrote on Facebook.

"Officials organized a fire extinguishing operation to extinguish large cars and sedans carrying liquefied natural gas (gas), "Edu Apartment" apartment building 207 south-east of the intersection, "Global" international school and "Sunny Town" apartment building 830 southwest of the intersection. The spread was stopped at 02:15, completely shut down at 04:30," the statement further reads. 

600 rescue workers on site

The authorities from NEMA noted that more than 600 officers from the police,  Hospital, Ulaanbaatar Railway and Water Channel Administration conducted the rescue operation in the area. In the statement, they mentioned that at least 3 people were killed and 10 were injured in the tragic incident. The statment also mentioned that over 30 cars were also burned in the accident. “More than 600 officers from the Police, Hospital, Ulaanbaatar Railway and Water Channel Administration supported the safety of citizens, providing health care and fighting fire in the Golomt region,” the Facebook post from NEMA reads. “As of preliminary fire, 3 people were killed, 10 people were killed in the centre of fire, 1 to the poisoning centre of Military Central Hospital, 3 children were taken to the Maternal and Child Health Center for medical care, and 30 cars were burned. Unfortunately, due to an accident, 3 officers of the 63rd Firefighting and Rescue Unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations lost their lives while on duty,” the authorities furthered. 

 

 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

World NewsRepublic DigitalViral
