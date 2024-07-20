Published 18:20 IST, July 20th 2024
Bangladesh enforces a curfew after days of deadly student protests over government jobs quota
Police imposed a strict curfew across Bangladesh and military forces patrolled parts of the capital Saturday to quell further violence after days of clashes over the allocation of government jobs left several people dead and hundreds injured.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bangladesh unrest | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
18:20 IST, July 20th 2024