 Chinese, Japanese Leaders Arrive in Seoul for Trilateral Meet | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Heatwave | Suraj Revanna Assault Case | Russia under attack | Lok Sabha Session |

Published 17:58 IST, May 26th 2024

Chinese, Japanese Leaders Arrive in Seoul for First Trilateral Meeting Since 2019

No significant announcement is expected from the meeting, with the agenda likely to focus on economic cooperation between the three major Asian economies.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arriving in Seoul for the trilateral talks with Japan and South Korea on Sunday, May 26.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arriving in Seoul for the trilateral talks with Japan and South Korea on Sunday, May 26. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read

17:46 IST, May 26th 2024

Advertisement